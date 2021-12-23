Indiana Furniture Names Kleiser as New Contracts & Sales Support Manager

Indiana Furniture is pleased to announce the promotion of Angie Kleiser to the role of Contracts & Sales Support Manager. With over 25 years of experience in contract administration, order processing, account management, and more, Kleiser has developed and implemented business plans for continuous improvement of internal processes in addition to better servicing and growing national programs.

In this newly created position, Kleiser will oversee the management of federal, state, and local contracts, strategic accounts, and support teams, including Design Services, Customs, and Quotes, to ensure ongoing customer satisfaction. Her focus will be to assist in creating corporate sales strategies and building business opportunities in vertical and tactical markets, while also providing services to most effectively support customers throughout the buying process.

“Angie’s background and expansive skill set provides Indiana Furniture with the tools necessary to further strengthen our position in the office furniture industry,” stated Mike Blessinger, VP of Sales &Marketing at Indiana Furniture. “Her experience will add invaluable insight into developing strategies and designingcohesive platforms for our broad network of partners and customers.”

Kleiser will step into her new role at the beginning of 2022. “Exciting things are happening at Indiana Furniture and the office furniture industry is taking notice,” said Kleiser. “I’meager to transition into this role and look forward to synergizing processes to further our service-focused mission and contributing more to our strategic business goals.”

To learn more about Indiana Furniture, their products and services, markets served, or career opportunities, go to www.IndianaFurniture.com.

ABOUT INDIANA FURNITURE

Indiana Furniture, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana for over a century, is committed to providing office furnishings of the highest standards in quality, craftsmanship and backed by industry best customer service. Through a culture of continuous improvement, flexibility and state-of-the-art technology, our company delivers a wide range of environmentally conscious products at competitive prices. To learn more, visit www.IndianaFurniture.com.