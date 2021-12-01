Kimball Electronics Gives announces the winners of its 2021 grants

Kimball Electronics Gives (KEG), the employee giving circle of Kimball Electronics, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 grants. The eight grant recipients, as chosen by the 59-member giving circle, are:

Dubois County area: Crisis Connection ($3,000), Anderson Woods Summer Camp ($2,500), Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding ($1,000), The Association of Latin Americans in Southern Indiana (ALASI) ($900), and VFW Dubois County Post 673 and Auxiliary ($500).

Outside the Dubois County area: Borrowed Hearts Foundation, based in Evansville, Indiana ($1,200), North Texas Food Bank, based in Plano, Texas ($900), and Conner Prairie, based in Fishers, Indiana ($500).

The company’s employee giving circle is yet another way that Kimball Electronics exemplifies its purpose of Creating Quality for Life for the communities in which the company operates and where its employees live. The decision on who received grants was solely employee-driven. Employees who voluntarily pay an annual partnership fee to belong to the employee giving circle selected the recipients during their Fall Granting Event.

Since 2018, $33,090 have been granted through the giving circle’s fall granting philanthropical efforts. The genesis of the employee giving circle was made possible through the Kimball Electronics, Inc. Endowment, formed in 2017 in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. The purpose of the endowment is to provide support to a broad range of charitable community projects.