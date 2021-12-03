Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering SafeSitter Class

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering “SafeSitter”, a class designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. This instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use manikins to practice rescue skills like choking rescue.

The next class will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 9:00-1:30 p.m. at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. Class size is limited; the cost for the class is $50.

To register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on classes & events or call the health and wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.