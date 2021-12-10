New Buyer’s Market Opens December 10th in Jasper

Buyer’s Market, LLC, an off-price retailer, announces new Buyer’s Market location to open Friday, December 10th at 9:00 AM in Jasper. Located at 839 3rd Avenue in Jasper Manor Shopping Center, customers will find 10,000 square feet of name-brand merchandise at incredible savings.

Buyer’s Market purchases secondary market goods from major brands and retailers. Merchandise may include overstock, insurance salvage, customer returns, out-of-season goods, bankruptcies, and more. Merchandise is purchased for less, allowing those savings to be passed to the customer.

Customers will find name-brand apparel, footwear, toys, baby gear, and many other categories. Merchandise is stocked daily, and markdowns are taken often, ensuring an exciting shopping experience

The December 10th opening will be a soft opening of the store, with more merchandise to arrive daily.

A grand opening event will be held in January. Holiday store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. More information can be found at buyersmarkets.com. Follow Buyer’s Market stores on Facebook and Instagram for sneak previews of new merchandise