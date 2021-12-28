Saint Meinrad Institute of Sacred Music “Understanding Liturgical Manuscripts” Workshop.

Saint Meinrad Institute of Sacred Music will present an afternoon workshop on “Understanding Liturgical Manuscripts” on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The free event will be held in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Central Time. It is open to the public.

The presenters will include these leading scholars:

Margot Fassler, Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Music History and Liturgy, University of Notre Dame

Peter Jeffery, Michael P. Grace Chair in Medieval Studies, Professor of Musicology and Ethnomusicology, Interim Department Chair, University of Notre Dame

Susan Boynton, Professor of Music in Historical Musicology, Columbia University

Diane J. Reilly, Provost Professor and Department Chair of Art History, Indiana University

Giovanni Zanovello, Associate Professor of Music (Musicology), Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University

Alison Altstatt, Associate Professor of Musicology/Music History, University of Northern Iowa

Fr. Innocent Smith, OP, Assistant Professor of Homiletics, St. Mary’s Seminary and University (Baltimore)

Br. John Glasenapp, OSB, Director of the Institute for Sacred Music, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology

They will present on the liturgical manuscripts in the Archabbey Library collection, ranging from 11th-century southern Germany to 18th-century Ethiopia. None of the manuscripts has previously been studied, and many are new acquisitions with fascinating histories. The workshop will explore what can be learned from the manuscripts and how to study them.

Though the speakers are among the top in their field, the event is geared toward the general public and is an opportunity to shine a light on the riches of the collection with the scholars most expert at uncovering those riches