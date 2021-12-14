Spencer Industries is collecting items for Tornado

Spencer Industries is reaching out to fellow Spencer County businesses and organizations on behalf of their Charitable Contribution Committee (CCC) to let them know that Spencer Industries will have a semi-trailer parked in one of their dock doors to collect items for the Kentucky Tornado Victims.

If you could ask your employees/teammates to donate any of the items (see list below), it would be absolutely appreciated. Collected items can be dropped off at the North receiving dock.

Let Connie Kerstiens with the CCC at Spencer Industries know when you will be dropping them off. Collections will be through Thursday, December 23. All collected items will be put on skids and shrink-wrapped for delivery. A/T transportation has teamed up with Spencer Industries to haul the items down to Kentucky.

Connie’s contact info: 812-937-7210/

ckerstie@spencerindustries.com