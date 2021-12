Haysville Firefighters made a Christmas morning fire run. Just before 5:00am Saturday morning, Haysville firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire along US 231 just north of Haysville. The barn-like structure was destroyed in the fire. The structure was not occupied and the Dubois County sheriff’s department notes no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

