Anthony Quinn Seeks Election for Dubois County Superior Court Judge

Anthony Quinn has filed to run for Dubois County Superior Court Judge. Quinn filed paperwork Jan. 7 and is seeking the Republican Party nomination.

State Senator Mark Messmer recently expressed his support for Quinn’s candidacy. “I have gotten to know Anthony Quinn quite well both personally and professionally during his time as Prosecutor. I know he will continue to serve the County very well as Superior Court Judge,” said Messmer.

Currently, Quinn is completing his second term as Dubois County Prosecutor and has 18 years experience in the prosecutor’s office. Previously, he worked as a defense attorney and spent the majority of that doing criminal defense work in Superior Court.

“My legal experience both as a prosecutor and defense attorney has prepared me to serve as Superior Court Judge,” said Quinn. “I have spent the vast majority of my professional career in that very courtroom.”

His general practice prior to being elected prosecutor gave Quinn experience in family law and civil litigation, including small claims. That knowledge will benefit him if elected as judge.

“I understand the importance of applying the law and protecting the constitution, while bringing accountability and fairness to those convicted,” said Quinn. “I have the knowledge and temperament along with a commonsense approach to be tough when necessary, a facilitator to treatment and evidence-based programming to those truly in need and the ability through my experience to know the difference.”

Quinn has served on numerous boards and associations. Currently, he is a board member of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council (immediate past chairman), National District Attorneys Association and Dubois County Bar Association (past president).

Locally, Quinn serves as chairman of the Dubois County Community Corrections Advisory Board and the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council. He is a founding member of the Dubois County Drug Court and current team member.

Quinn also serves on the following Dubois County organizations: Multiple Disciplinary Team, Substance Abuse Council, Child Protection Team, Sexual Assault Response Team, Pretrial Services, Child Fatality Review Team, CARES and is a Community Foundation Collaborative Strategies participant.

Quinn has worked closely with law enforcement agencies as prosecutor and has utilized pre-trial diversion funds to purchase equipment and fund training for local police. He has also supported the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition and provided financial support through PTD funding.

“I have gained great insight over the past 23 years and that experience will benefit me greatly in the role of judge,” said Quinn. “I respectfully ask for your support.”

Quinn received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Southern Indiana and a Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law. Quinn and his wife, Brandy, reside in Jasper and have four children, Kaden, Averie, Kortney, and Hudson.