Dia de Los Reyes or Day of the Kings event to take place at Dubois county Museum January 6th.

It is January, but the holiday season is not over yet. Dia de Los Reyes or Day of the Kings is celebrated on Jan. 6 in Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States as well as in Latin American countries and Spain.

Hoosiers in Dubois County will celebrate the holiday with a new multicultural event at the Dubois County Museum on Thursday, Jan. 6, 6-8p.m. ET. The event is free and open to the public.

Vincennes University Jasper, the Dubois County Museum, and several other groups partnered together and received a grant from Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities to host several Latinx celebrations over the year to grow community connections between Hispanic and Anglo communities.

As director of the Dia de Los Reyes event, VU Jasper Admissions Counselor and Community Engagement Specialist Dennis Tedrow encourages everyone to come out to the museum to enjoy the festivities and learn about the history and traditions of Dia de Los Reyes, which honors the Three Kings or Three Wise Men. The celebration is commonly known as Epiphany Day in the Catholic community.

“The purpose of the event is to educate people in the history of the three kings who brought their gifts to baby Jesus and the importance of the story in Hispanic culture,” Tedrow said. “Southern Indiana is seeing a rise in the Latinx and Hispanic population. Dia de Los Reyes is a great way for individuals and families to experience and learn about each other’s communities, cultures, and traditions.”

Attendees will learn about the traditions of Dia de Los Reyes plus enjoy traditional treats, art, and holiday cheer provided by local artists and performers.

Claudia Juarez will host a cooking class on baking concha bread, a traditional Mexican sweet roll, also known as pan dulce. The class size is limited to 100 people. To participate in the cooking class, email an RSVP to epiphany.dcm@gmail.com.

The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 Newton Street in Jasper.

