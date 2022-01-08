IN COVID-19: January 07, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 14,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 165 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,329,423 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,959 deaths reported in the state, with 655 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.9% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 93 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.7% amongst all test, and 25.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,843 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 26 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.2% amongst all test, and 39.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,105 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 167 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.1% amongst all test, and 35.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 14,264 cases for the county, and 208 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 473 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.1% amongst all test, and 34.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 40,402 cases for the county, and 518 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 83 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.3% amongst all test, and 34.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,174 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 56 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.5% amongst all test, and 36.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,968 cases for the county, and 122 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.7% amongst all test, and 19% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,855 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 42 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.9% amongst all test, and 18.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,696 cases for the county, and 124 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.6% amongst all test, and 27% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,685 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 61 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.1% amongst all test, and 31.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,158 cases for the county, and 210 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 31 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.4% amongst all test, and 31.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,811 cases for the county, and 79 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 24 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 37.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,925 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 73 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.8% amongst all test, and 24.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,946 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 44 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.6% amongst all test, and 25.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,360 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.