IN COVID-19: January 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 16,502 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,490,496 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,761 deaths reported in the state, with 739 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.5% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 174 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.4% amongst all test, and 50.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,123 cases for the county, and 152 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 47 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26% amongst all test, and 41.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,465 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 386 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.3% amongst all test, and 45.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 16,642 cases for the county, and 213 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 748 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33% amongst all test, and 48.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 47,506 cases for the county, and 523 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 181 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.2% amongst all test, and 50.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,415 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 110 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.9% amongst all test, and 51.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,942 cases for the county, and 124 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 50 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.7% amongst all test, and 41% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,162 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 117 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.5% amongst all test, and 41.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,455 cases for the county, and 127 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 29 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.7% amongst all test, and 43.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,867 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 110 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.9% amongst all test, and 46.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,082 cases for the county, and 220 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 56 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.5% amongst all test, and 46.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,208 cases for the county, and 82 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 20 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.5% amongst all test, and 47.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,151 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 122 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.6% amongst all test, and 43.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,874 cases for the county, and 112 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 82 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.8% amongst all test, and 35.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,767 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.