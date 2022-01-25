Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Clark the 2021 District 7 Officer of the Year.

Clark is District 7 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year (Gibson County)

Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Clark has been selected as the 2021 District 7 Officer of the Year.

Clark is assigned to Gibson County and has been a conservation officer since 2015.

In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he also serves as a public information officer and background investigator.

District 7 includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburg, and Warrick counties located in southwest Indiana.

The district award puts Clark in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state and selected from the 10 district award winners.

The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.