Indiana sees increase in school enrollment

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released data on school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment in Indiana’s public and accredited non-public schools has grown to 1.12 million students, a modest increase from the previous school year.

Enrollment growth in Indiana’s schools is significantly driven this year by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment compared with the 2020-2021 school year. This strong growth comes as some families are enrolling their children in a K-12 school for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana’s schools serve 1.12 million students, of which 1.03 million are enrolled in public schools. More than 83,000 students currently attend Indiana’s accredited non-public schools, which comprises 7.4% of Indiana’s students. Indiana saw enrollment increases from the previous school year across all school types, including an increase of 2,999 students (.2%) in public schools and 4,672 students (5.9%) in non-public schools.

Enrollment calculations are based on a statewide count of students in attendance in an Indiana school on Oct. 1.

A full breakdown of school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is available at in.gov/doe