Jasper Street Department would like to remind all City of Jasper Residents of its Winter Strategy.

With the unpredictable Winter Temperatures, the Jasper Street Dept would like to remind all City of Jasper Residents of its Winter Strategy:

When temperatures/wind chill is extreme, the Street Dept will run 2 Trash & Recycle/Cardboard trucks for the route of the specific day of the week of which it falls, maybe for several days/weeks, depending on the Temps, in an attempt to keep our Laborer’s safe & limit their exposure to the temperatures.

Therefore, they are Reiterating the Ordinance Rules of: all Trash, Recycle/Cardboard MUST BE AT THE CURB, NO LATER THAN 7:00 A.M.

Due to time restraints, they CAN NOT come back NOR get your trash the next day should you miss the pickup.

They will also likely Not pick up Yard waste during extreme temperatures.

The jasper street dept appreciates your cooperation with this matter in keeping their employees safe.