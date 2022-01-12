Lawful carry bill supporting Hoosier gun owners advances to Senate

Legislation supporting law-abiding Hoosier gun owners advanced to the Senate Tuesday after clearing the Indiana House of Representatives, according to State Rep. Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh).

House Bill 1077, also known as lawful carry and supported by Ledbetter, would allow law-abiding adults who are legally eligible to obtain a carry permit, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. Ledbetter said the bill’s passage out of the House brings Indiana one step closer to joining the 21 other states with lawful carry, including Kentucky and Tennessee.

“This legislation does not change who can or who cannot own a gun in Indiana,” Ledbetter said. “This legislation just removes unneeded paperwork and burdens for legal gun owners. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to consider passing this bill to respect our Second Amendment rights.”

According to Ledbetter, House Bill 1077 would not impact current permit holders, the availability of permits in the future or the process to legally purchase a handgun. Hoosiers who purchase a firearm are still required to complete the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form, and be approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Ledbetter said the five year and lifetime reciprocity permits would still be available free to Hoosiers. Permit holders have reciprocity to carry in 31 other states.

The bill would also enhance the penalty for theft of a firearm from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence of between 1 to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Visit iga.in.gov for more information on House Bill 1077.