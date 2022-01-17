Sheriff Kleinhelter offer some Winter Driving Tips.

Driving during winter can often be a difficult task especially when snow and ice is on the roads causing many drivers to break down and possibly be stranded for long stretches of time.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter gave some tips on how to drive safely when winter weather hits.

Sherriff Kleinhelter also gave some items you should keep in your car and things to keep in mind if you do get stranded or break down.

Remember to keep these tips in mind and make sure you drive safely this winter.