The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting nominations for the office of Supervisor, through 4 PM EST Monday, January 31, 2022. SWCD Supervisors are elected officials of the Indiana government, responsible for the wise management of Indiana’s soil and water resources and the environment in which we live. Serving on the SWCD Board is a great responsibility, but also is an opportunity for a person to make a difference in their county. Any qualified person interested in serving a 3-year term may be nominated to be on the ballot.

Minimum qualifications require a nominee to be of voting age, an occupier of a tract of land in Dubois County, and to maintain their residence in the County. Contact the SWCD office at 812-482-1171 ext. 3 for more information about serving as Supervisor, or how to obtain the nomination form. All nominations must be submitted on the nomination form and received by close of business on January 31.

The election of Supervisor will take place at the Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Business Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be on Tuesday, February 1 at 6:30 PM EST, in the Mobel Room of the Ferdinand Community Center. The SWCD will be hosting a business meeting only, with no meal. In 2022, the meeting will be hybrid: it will be in person, but also held virtually, via Zoom for those who prefer not to be in a public place during the ongoing pandemic. A call-in number is available for those without computer access. Reservations are required for the annual meeting, to help SWCD staff properly prepare. The Zoom link and call-in information will be provided to all registrants.

In addition to the Supervisor election, the SWCD staff will present a report of the 2021 activities, and the SWCD financial report. Alan Smock will present a summary of the SWCD’s VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative activities and accomplishments.

Contact the SWCD office at (812) 482-1171 Ext. 3 today to learn how to get a nomination form, or to make a reservation for the Annual Business Meeting. All Dubois County residents are encouraged to attend.

The SWCD will hold a short reorganization meeting immediately following the annual meeting, also available on the same Zoom link.