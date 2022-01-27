The City of Jasper has announced the tentative schedule for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure & Revitalization Project. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide says this project is a long time in the making and something that the city of jasper really needs.

Mayor Vonderheide says bidding on the project will begin soon and he is excited to get this project underway.

If you have not reviewed the Courthouse Square Infrastructure & Revitalization Project presentation, you can view renderings and construction drawings on the City of Jasper’s website, jasperindiana.gov.