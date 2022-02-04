A Marysville Man Arrested After high-speed pursuit.

A Marysville, Indiana man was arrested early Wednesday morning after fleeing from police and leading them on a high-speed pursuit.

Around 4:30 Wednesday morning, Trooper Steven Peyton observed a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling at a high rate of speed on SR62 near Bull Creek Road, a few miles east of Charlestown. Trooper Peyton obtained a speed of 75 miles-per-hour in and 55 mile-per-hour zone and attempted to stop the car. The driver then turned onto Vesta road and fled from Trooper Peyton, at times, traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and running stop signs. The driver eventually circled back on county roads towards SR 62 and Bull Creek Road where Trooper Rob Caudill deployed “Stop Stick’s” and successfully deflated all four tires on the Eclipse. The car then continued east SR62, turning onto Oscar Long Road, where the driver lost control and slid off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver, later identified as Bobby Dale Shepard Jr., 32, of Marysville, Indiana, exited the vehicle and ran northbound on Oscar Long road before eventually voluntarily surrendering to Trooper Peyton without further incident.

Shepard was uninjured in the incident and was transported to the Clark County Jail. Bobby Shepard is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor, and Reckless Driving – C Misdemeanor.