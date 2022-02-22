Adnan Dhahir will seek Democratic Nomination for Congress in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

Adnan Dhahir has announced he is seeking the Democratic Nomination for Congress in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

Adnan was born in Indianapolis, raised in Newberry, and is a 1989 Switz City Central Graduate. Adnan has a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from Indiana University. He is currently a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers local 301 out of Indianapolis and has been an Indiana High School Athletic Association for 30 years. Adnan resides in Shoals.

The 8th Congressional District includes 21 counties: Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Fountain, Knox, Martin, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warrick.

To learn more about his campaign visit adnandhahirforuscongress.com