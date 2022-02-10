Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Executive Board

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council recently held elections for their executive board for 2022.

The Elected Representatives are Brett Hurm (Co-Chair), Dana Wood (Dubois County Criminal Justice System Representative), Nancy Eckerle (Business/Industry Representative), Jenny Lampert (Judicial/Probation Representative), Terry Tanner (Treasurer), Candy Neal (Cares/Youth Representative), Rachel Trabant (Secretary), Brooke Lampert (Dubois County Substance Abuse County Coordinator), Jenna Bieker (Chairperson), and Heather Terwiske (Medicine and Treatment Representative). Laura Wathen (Prevention Representative)and Deb Capps (Alumni Representative)

Not pictured: Laura Wathen (Prevention Representative)and Deb Capps (Alumni Representative)