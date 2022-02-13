A high-speed chase in Oakland City leads to multiple arrests.

Saturday night, an Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Oakland City when he stopped a vehicle for driving left of the center and failing to signal.

As the officer approached the vehicle, it began to drive away at speeds more than 90 mph.

When the vehicle eventually stopped after a two-mile chase, the driver and passengers were ordered out of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 19-Year-Old, Logan Wiscaver, and the two passengers as 26-Year-Old William Smith, and 29-Year-Old Hayley Williams.

A One-Year-Old boy was also found in the rear seat of the vehicle, and Smith and Williams were determined to be the child’s parents.

Once officers searched the vehicle they found Marijuana and a bag suspected to contain Methamphetamine.

When officers searched Wiscaver they found a syringe, meth, marijuana, and multiple empty plastic baggies.

All three adults were arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail and the child was taken into custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Wiscaver is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

Smith and Williams are facing charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.