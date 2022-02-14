IN COVID-19: February 14, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 4,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths, including 900 cases reported on Monday for the state.

Total Positive Cases: 1,668,404

Total Deaths: 21,335

Probable Deaths: 851

Vaccine Rate: 56.4% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 15.8%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 27.2%

Dubois County saw 38 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 7 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 12,706

Total Deaths: 157

Vaccine Rate: 60.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 35.6%

Spencer County saw 28 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 5,142

Total Deaths: 56

Vaccine Rate: 52.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 30.4%

Warrick County saw 63 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 19,923

Total Deaths: 222

Vaccine Rate: 65.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.9%

Vanderburgh County saw 199 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 41 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 56,377

Total Deaths: 562

Vaccine Rate: 59% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 35.9%

Gibson County saw 37 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 12 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 11,454

Total Deaths: 130

Vaccine Rate: 51.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 30.7%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 42.8%

Knox County saw 50 new cases over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 10,556

Total Deaths: 136

Vaccine Rate: 50.6% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 19.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 51.7%

Pike County saw 16 new cases over the weekend, with 2 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 3,673

Total Deaths: 46

Vaccine Rate: 44.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 40.4%

Daviess County saw 26 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 7,382

Total Deaths: 141

Vaccine Rate: 36.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 16.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.2%

Martin County saw 4 new cases over the weekend, with 1 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 2,145

Total Deaths: 23

Vaccine Rate: 43.8% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 17.8%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 40%

Lawrence County saw 31 new cases and 1 new deaths over the weekend, with 1 case reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 11,681

Total Deaths: 235

Vaccine Rate: 51.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 14.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.8%

Orange County saw 17 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 4,966

Total Deaths: 87

Vaccine Rate: 50.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.3%

Crawford County saw 8 new cases over the weekend, with 3 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 2,476

Total Deaths: 34

Vaccine Rate: 48.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 19.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 37%

Harrison County saw 40 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 10,559

Total Deaths: 124

Vaccine Rate: 51.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 19.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 37.8%

Perry County saw 9 new cases over the weekend, with 2 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 4,563

Total Deaths: 58

Vaccine Rate: 59.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 42.6%

Currently 18.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.