Another year has come and gone for the families of Abby Williams and Libby German. The two were murdered five years ago, yesterday. The Indiana State Police and the FBI say their investigation is ongoing, but there are no new leads or breaks in the case. Neighbors in Delphi say they want justice for the girls’ families, and they want the killer caught to have a sense of closure in town.

