Jasper German Club offering a Beginner’s Dubois County Sheephead class

The Jasper German Club is offering a Beginner’s Dubois County Sheephead class. The 4-week class will meet Sunday evenings 6 pm to 8 pm starting February 27th.

The cost for the class is FREE The location of the class is in Jasper and will be emailed to attendees. The first class is a mixture of hands-on learning and lecture. The following classes have small snippets of lectures, with the rest of the time for playing the games of Sheephead. Mentors will be available to assist groups. Class size is limited to what fits in our location. Send an email to laura@ackoil.comto sign for the class.