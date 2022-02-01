Petersburg Man Arrested for Vicarious Sexual Gratification and Child Pornography

Pike County – Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography files being shared through Facebook by Jason Potts, 47, of Petersburg.

On , Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Potts’ residence in Petersburg. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Pike Circuit Court, troopers discovered numerous media files that had been shared between Potts and female children under the age of 16. The investigation revealed the alleged incidents that occurred between and . After reviewing the investigation, the Pike County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Potts.

Monday morning, , at approximately 9:00, Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Potts at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Jason W. Potts, Petersburg, IN

Vicarious Sexual Gratification, Level 4 Felony 2 Counts of Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony 2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Investigating Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in this investigation