Power Outage Safety Tips

With winter weather here and possible power outages due to that winter weather here are some tips to safely prepare for winter weather and outages that may impact you by doing the following:

Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV, or weather radio.

Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if they will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed utility poles and power lines that, in turn, can cause isolated power outages. If you’re driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER.

If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.

Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.

Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from the Red Cross.

More tips on what to do before, during, and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it’s critical before, during, and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.