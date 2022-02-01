This week, the Senate passed a bill that will prevent funding cuts to Indiana schools in response to COVID-19.

During the fall semester, many Hoosier students were forced to quarantine and learn virtually due to COVID-19. State law dictates that schools receive 85% of the regular foundation funding amount for students who receive at least half of their education virtually, based on the time between the start of the school year and the September enrollment count.

This lower funding per student was originally meant to apply for those who chose to learn virtually and who would not be in the building using the various facilities at their school. It did not account for students being forced to learn virtually due to quarantine rules.



Senate Bill 2 would ensure schools that had students who were forced to learn virtually due to COVID-19 at the start of the semester receive full funding if they spent at least half of the total semester learning at school.

SB 2 now goes to the House of Representatives for further consideration. To learn more about this bill and others being considered this session, click here.