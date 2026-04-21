The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures on U.S. 150 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, April 23, crews will begin alternating lane closures on U.S. 150 near Prospect. These lane closures will occur near Cave Quarry Road, over Lick Creek.

This lane closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.

One lane of traffic will remain open during this project. Traffic flow will be controlled with a temporary traffic signal. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.