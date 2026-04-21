A day-long workshop focused on pasture ecology is set for Wednesday, June 24, at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center in Dubois.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern and is designed to give participants a deeper understanding of how pasture systems function both above and below the soil surface. Organizers say healthy pastures are complex ecosystems that support a wide range of life, and the workshop will explore how those systems contribute to overall grazing success.

Topics will include dung beetles, root structures, soil science, water infiltration, soil health, bird and grassland interactions, toxic plants, soil microbial life, and plant identification.

The cost to attend is $40 per person, which includes lunch. Registration opened April 20, and participants are encouraged to sign up in advance. Registration is scheduled to close June 14.

The workshop will be held at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center, located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road in Dubois. Organizers note that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those with questions or needing accommodations can contact the organizers by emailing towerj@purdue.edu or calling 812-678-4427. Online registration is available through the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Indiana Forage Council websites.