The Dubois County Health Department is encouraging residents to get a head start on spring gardening with a free community seed giveaway.

The event is set for April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will take place as a drive-thru at the health department located at 1187 S St Charles St in Jasper.

Officials say a variety of fruit, vegetable, and flower seeds will be available, giving residents an opportunity to start their own gardens for the season. Gardening not only provides access to fresh, homegrown produce, but also promotes physical activity and time spent outdoors.

Supplies will be limited, and participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure availability.

The giveaway is open to the public and is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to promote healthy lifestyles within the community.