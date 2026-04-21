Residents looking to learn the basics of one of the fastest-growing sports in the country will have a chance to do so this week in Spencer County.

The Spencer County Public Library will host a “Pickleball Basics for New Players” session on Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at its Walnut Street location in Rockport.

The beginner-friendly program will focus on the fundamentals of the game, including terminology, equipment, scoring, and rules. Organizers say the session is designed to give new players a solid understanding of how pickleball is played.

The class will be presented by Tim Martin and is open to the public.

For more information, contact the library at 812-649-4866.