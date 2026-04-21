A full day of activities is planned this weekend as the Pike County community rallies to support a young girl recovering from a heart transplant.

Nine-year-old Amelia “Millie” Modesitt received a new heart on February 13 after spending five months at Riley Hospital for Children. While she continues her recovery, her family is facing ongoing medical and travel expenses.

To help, friends and supporters are hosting a benefit and silent auction Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Otwell Community Center.

Organizers say the event will feature a steady lineup of live music throughout the day under the pavilion. Performers include Dustin Arnold at 10 a.m., Conner Loveless at 11, the BB40 Band at noon, Alex Benefiel at 1 p.m., Kinley Stoffel at 2, and Kodee Miller closing out the afternoon at 3. Each act will perform approximately 45-minute sets.

In addition to the music, multiple food and drink vendors will be on site, offering a variety of options for attendees. A silent auction will be held inside the community center, featuring a range of items available for bidding throughout the day.

Family-friendly activities are also planned, including a bounce house and balloon animals for children, along with sweet treats and other attractions.

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward helping the Modesitt family with medical bills and expenses tied to Millie’s continued care.

Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, spend the day enjoying the entertainment, and show support for a local family during their ongoing journey.