The Indiana Department of Transportation is kicking off a busy 2026 construction season, with more than 1,000 road and bridge projects planned across the state.

Officials say the $2.6 billion investment will fund a wide range of improvements, including more than 6,200 lane miles of resurfacing or replacement work, hundreds of bridge projects, and dozens of upgrades aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

With construction activity increasing statewide, drivers are being reminded to slow down and stay alert when traveling through work zones. Transportation officials emphasize that even a moment of distraction can have serious consequences.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most work zone crashes involve drivers or their passengers. In Indiana alone, state data shows 16 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured in work zones in 2025.

INDOT says it is continuing safety efforts this year, including its Safe Zones speed enforcement program and the use of enhanced visibility gear for road crews.

Drivers can stay up to date on traffic conditions and construction zones by using INDOT’s TrafficWise system or mobile app.