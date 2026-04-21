Photo Courtesy of Tell City Police Department Facebook Page

A young boy’s quick thinking and the swift response of two community members are being credited with saving a woman’s life during a medical emergency earlier this year in Tell City.

According to the Tell City Police Department, the incident occurred March 3 in the 800 block of 9th Street. Authorities say 8-year-old Wyatt Howell recognized that his mother was in serious medical distress and immediately ran for help.

Photo Courtesy of Tell City Police Department Facebook Page

Wyatt’s actions led him to nearby residents Jessica Harper and Adam Evrard. Evrard, who serves on the Tell City Board of Public Works and is a volunteer with the Tell City Fire Department Medical Team, called 911 and entered the home to assist.

Police say Evrard found the woman unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Using his training, he repositioned her and restored her airway, actions officials believe were critical in saving her life.

Meanwhile, Harper stayed with Wyatt and his younger sibling, helping keep them calm and away from the scene as emergency responders were on the way.

Officials say the combined efforts of all three individuals played a crucial role in the positive outcome. The Tell City Police and Fire Departments are commending Wyatt Howell, Jessica Harper, and Adam Evrard for their actions, noting that their willingness to act in a critical moment made a life-saving difference.