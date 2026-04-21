Indiana Governor Mike Braun has ceremonially signed SEA 285, a new state law aimed at prohibiting unauthorized camping on public property while expanding pathways to shelter, mental health care, and social services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The legislation establishes a statewide prohibition on unauthorized camping, sleeping, or long-term sheltering on land owned by the state or local governments. However, it also requires law enforcement to take a service-first approach before any criminal enforcement occurs.

Under the law, officers must first assess whether a person meets the criteria for emergency mental health detention. If that is not applicable, individuals must be given a warning along with information about available shelter options and supportive services.

State officials say the intent of SEA 285 is not focused on punishment, but rather on connecting individuals experiencing homelessness with appropriate resources and encouraging engagement with service providers.

The law also establishes specific enforcement standards. A person may only face charges if at least 48 hours have passed since receiving a warning and they remain within 300 feet of the location where the warning was issued.

SEA 285 includes additional protections and diversion provisions. Charges may be limited in cases where no shelter or treatment beds are available within a five-mile radius, or if an individual has recently been released following an involuntary mental health commitment.

The legislation also restricts local policies that discourage enforcement of existing public camping and sidewalk obstruction rules. It requires annual reporting from law enforcement agencies and Continuum of Care funding recipients to better track statewide efforts to reduce unsheltered homelessness.

Supporters of the measure say it strengthens consistency in enforcement across Indiana while emphasizing treatment, shelter access, and mental health intervention as central components of the response to homelessness.