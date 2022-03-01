Alabama Man Arrested On OWI Charges After Driving 109 MPH

Sunday afternoon, February 27, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Trooper Finney was patrolling US 41south of Fort Branch when he observed a black 2021 Kia traveling south at 109 mph. Trooper Finney activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued south approximately three miles before finally stopping partially in the roadway near CR 1200 South. The driver was identified as Edgar Quinones Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, AL. During the traffic stop, Trooper Finney detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the driver had a BAC of .15%. Martinez was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

Charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle without ever Receiving a Driver’s License, Class C Misdemeanor