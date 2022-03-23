INDOT Announces Lane Closures on U.S. 231 near Rockport.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a pavement operation on U.S. 231 near Rockport.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 28, contractors will close the northbound passing lane of U.S. 231 and the northwest loop of the exit at SR 66 and U.S. 231 for concrete patching. As a part of this regular maintenance operation, workers will remove sections of concrete that have weakened over time under normal conditions and replace the patches with new concrete. This operation adds several years of life to the existing pavement. This is part of an ongoing project to perform the same operation at multiple locations at this exit.

Work on this phase is expected to last for about a week depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of May. During the operation, the northbound passing lane and northwest ramp will be closed. The driving lane will be open. Flaggers will be present in the work zone during intermittent periods where extra traffic control is required.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.