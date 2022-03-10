Meal Fundraiser will be Held on Sunday, March 13th For Kentucky Tornado Victims

A meal fundraiser, for the small town of Bremen Kentucky, which was devastated by a tornado on December 10th will be held on Sunday, March 13th from 11 to 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. The meal consists of grilled chicken AND pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, and slaw and is being catered by Oink inc. The cost is 12.00 per meal and is carryout only. You can purchase your tickets at some area Catholic churches after some masses this weekend. For more information or to purchase tickets please call Lugene Merkel @ 812-309-3316 or 812- 536-2921

