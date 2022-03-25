Nominations Announced for Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the names of the physicians nominated for the tenth annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award. They are Doug Bies, M.D.; Brian Blessinger, M.D.; Adam Dawkins, M.D.; Megan Stevenson, M.D.; and Daniel Weaver, M.D. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

This award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s medical staff for a minimum of twelve months and be in good standing with the medical staff.

Dr. Doug Bies received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and completed his residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria/St. Francis Medical Center. He is board-certified in pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Bies is a pediatrician at Jasper Pediatrics, located in the Medical Arts Building at 721 W. 13th Street, Suite 321, in Jasper.

Dr. Brian Blessinger received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio. He completed an orthopaedic spine fellowship at Ortho Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. Dr. Blessinger is an orthopaedic and spine specialist at Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics and Spine, 1900 St. Charles Street in Jasper.

Dr. Adam Dawkins received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he also completed a fellowship in cardiology. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Dawkins is a cardiologist at Heartland Cardiology, 440 Scott Rolen Drive in Jasper.

Dr. Megan Stevenson received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio and completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She also completed a fellowship in complex general surgical oncology and received a master of public health degree at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Dr. Stevenson is certified by the American Board of Surgery. She is a general surgeon at Memorial Surgical Associates, located in the Medical Arts Building at 721 W. 13th Street, Suite 220, in Jasper.

Dr. Daniel Weaver completed both his Ph.D. and his doctor of medicine degrees at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He also completed a residency in anatomic pathology and a postdoctoral fellowship in membrane pathology at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He completed a residency in clinical pathology at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis. A Diplomate of the American Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Pathology, Dr. Weaver is board certified in clinical pathology and anatomic pathology. Dr. Weaver is a pathologist for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center at 800 W. 9th Street in Jasper.