Schnellville Community Club Lenten Fish Fry Friday March 25th

Posted By: Logan Troesch March 24, 2022

Schnellville Community Club will be having a Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 25th at 4:30 pm until sold out. It will be $12 per plate and plates will consist of Fish Fillets, German fries, slaw, and dessert. This event will be a drive-thru only.

