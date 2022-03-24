Schnellville Community Club will be having a Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 25th at 4:30 pm until sold out. It will be $12 per plate and plates will consist of Fish Fillets, German fries, slaw, and dessert. This event will be a drive-thru only.
Schnellville Community Club will be having a Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 25th at 4:30 pm until sold out. It will be $12 per plate and plates will consist of Fish Fillets, German fries, slaw, and dessert. This event will be a drive-thru only.
Be the first to comment on "Schnellville Community Club Lenten Fish Fry Friday March 25th"