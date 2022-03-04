Schnellville Conservation Club Shooting Match Sunday, March 6th

The Schnellville Conservation Club is inviting everyone to attend their shooting match this Sunday, March 6th. The ham match will begin at 11 am and the closed beef match will be held at 3 pm at the club. The first choice is a whole beef, with beef and pork choices thereafter. They will be serving delicious food starting at 11 am including chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chili soup, and homemade desserts.

