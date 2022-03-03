Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph is Hosting a Job Fair

Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph, formerly Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, in Santa Claus, Indiana, is hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the main office, located at 78 North Holiday Boulevard. The job fair will take place between 9:00 a.m. and Noon CST. Those interested in seasonal work this summer are invited to attend anytime during this 3-hour period. Up to 150 positions are available.

Starting pay for positions will be $14/hour. Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph has seasonal openings in the following areas: Activities, Grounds, Maintenance, Overnight Gate Attendant, Guest Services/Welcome Center, Housekeeping, Lifeguards, Rangers, Resort Reservation Specialists, Camp Store, Concessions Attendants, and Shuttle Drivers.

All applicants are welcome. College students, high school students, retirees, and others are encouraged to apply. Applicants who are at least 16 years of age are preferred, with some positions requiring applicants to be older. Guests attending the job fair should arrive at the main entrance to the campground and will be directed where to park. Employees who worked at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph during the 2021 season will be contacted at a later date and need not attend the job fair.

For those that are not able to attend the job fair, apply online by visiting https://www.sunoutdoors.com/indiana/sun-outdoors-lake-rudolph/jobs. We also encourage those attending the job fair to fill out an online application beforehand