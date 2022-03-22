Three Jasper Residents Arrested on Multiple Charges of Child Molesting

Three Jasper residents, Shaina Young, Nathan Flack, and Colton Norman were arrested last Thursday night on multiple charges of Child Molesting. The three were indicted on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by a Dubois County Grand Jury which convened on February 9, 2022. The Jasper Police Department initiated an investigation into allegations reported in March of 2020.

After hearing testimony from nearly two dozen witnesses and viewing hours of videotaped interviews, the Grand Jury indicted Young, 33, Flack 40, and Norman, 25 on the following charges:

3 counts of Child Molesting, Level 1 felonies

2 counts of Child Molesting, Level 4 felonies

Young and Flack were each charged with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 felonies.

All Three subjects were lodged in the Dubois county security center

A charge of a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.