Vanderburgh County is opting into Indiana’s opioid settlement. County leaders yesterday said they could see about four-million-dollars from the settlement, all of which would go to pay for programs to help people struggling with addiction. Indiana could get up to 500-million-dollars from the settlement with opioid pain pill makers. The money would come to the state, and to the local governments that opt into the settlement over 18 years. That means Vanderburgh County would see about 200-thousand-dollars a year from the settlement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



