An accident in Jasper leaves two vehicles totaled
Saturday morning the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on Jackson Street approaching the 14th Street intersection.
At that time the driver of a Buick Lesabre failed to yield the right of way and attempted to cross Jackson from 14th street.
The Chevrolet collided with the Buick in a right-angled crash.
Both vehicles were deemed to be total losses.
No one was injured and there are no charges against either driver at this time.
