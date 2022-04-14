Applications being accepted for the 2022 Strassenfest Pageants

The Jasper Strassenfest has announced that applications are being accepted for the 2022 Miss, Junior Miss, Little Miss, and Little Mister pageants through May 31, 2022. This year’s pageants are slated to take place on Saturday, July 30th at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper with the Little Miss and Mister at 2 PM and the Junior and Miss Strassenfest pageant at 6 PM.

All applicants must live in the Greater Jasper School district or attend a Greater Jasper School and meet the following age requirements:

Miss Strassenfest applicants must be young women, at least 17 years of age and no older than 20 years old as of August 4, 2022.

Junior Miss applications are open to young ladies entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade as of the 2022/2023 school year.

Little Miss and Little Mister applicants must be at least 7 years old on or before August 4th, 2022, and no older than 8 years old by August 7th, 2022.

Application forms can be found online at www.jasperstrassenfest.org beneath the Events menu. Eligibility guidelines, important dates, and additional details can be found on the application page for each pageant on the website.

The pageants are a great opportunity for young people in the community to be involved in the Jasper Strassenfest and to show pride in their community. Miss Strassenfest will receive a $1,000 scholarship, tiara, and an opportunity to represent the Strassenfest Pageant in the Indiana State Festivals Association pageant. Miss First Runner-Up receives a $500 scholarship. Jr. Miss Strassenfest will receive a prize package including tiara, gift certificates, and $250 cash. Jr. Miss First Runner-Up will receive a prize package including gift certificates and $125 cash. All title-winners will receive various gifts donated by the local community and will represent the Jasper Strassenfest and pageant throughout the 2022 Jasper Strassenfest event and throughout the year of reign.