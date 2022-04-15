Dubois County Democrat Party Card Party Thursday, April 21st

The Dubois County Democrat Party will host a Card Party on Thursday, April 21st at the Ferdinand American Legion located at 425 Main Street in Ferdinand. After a hiatus of a few years, the Democrats decided to bring back this traditional event of great food, fun, and gathering with old and new friends. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Card Party kicks off at 6 pm, and tickets will be available at the door for one dollar each or six tickets for five dollars. Each ticket is an entry for our great door prize giveaway featuring tickets to the IU Purdue Old Oaken Bucket game in the Fall, a goodie bag from Chocolate Bliss in Jasper, gift certificates to Los Bravos, and Instant Pot Chili Soup kit with Red Gold products, Personal Training Sessions from Focused Fitness in Jasper, Studio time at The Little Soap Shop in Huntingburg, and more. A raffle drawing will be held during the event for a chance at even more prizes.

A dinner of pulled pork, baked beans, and coleslaw will be available for $10, along with a cash bar. Desserts and coffee are free. Card Party event planners Becky Beckman, Sandy Morton, and Brenda Gramelspacher have put

together a great evening for family and friends. Anyone who wants more information can contact the Democrats at duboisdemocrats@gmail.com.