Ferdinand Heimatfest Announces 2022 Entertainment Lineup

FERDINAND HEIMATFESTANNOUNCES 2022 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand Cabinets is pleased to announce the entertainment line-up for the 2022Heimatfest on June 17th and 18th on the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds. Friday, June 17th Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders with Special Guest Rye Davis presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions will kick off the music for the night at 7:30 PM ET. Saturday, June 18th Five Under will take the NextEra Energy Main Stage from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM ET.

ARTIST BIO’S

Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders are a country music band from Southern Indiana who haS been performing all over the Midwest for the past years. Opening for several national Artists such as Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., the Kentucky Headhunters, Drake White, Mo Pitney, Casey Donahew, and more. Cody Ikerd performs everything from Hank Williams Jr. to Tyler Childers and puts on a country music show that people can’t get enough of!

Rye Davis is a modern-day troubadour from Pig, Ky. Performing over 150 shows a year both as a headliner and supporting act. In that time he has opened for names like Kendell Marvel, Ward Davis, The Steel Woods, Chris Knight, Brent Cobb, Sunny Sweeney, and Whitey Morgan. He has been an invited performer at Nashville’s famous Bluebird Cafe. Brad Paisley gave Rye a big compliment when he said to him, ” You sound a lot like Alan Jackson.” Rye’s smooth, distinctive vocals, captivating songs, and live show energy bring his brand of country music to a whole new generation of growing listeners who never knew what country could be. Armed with a can-do attitude and determination, Rye Davis stands as a beacon of hope for the return of real, down-home music.

Five Under is a local band from the Santa Claus area that covers a wide variety of music. Most of their songs center around the classic rock genre, although they also have been known to play a little country here and there. Chances are, you’ll hear these guys cover a song or two that you haven’t heard any other band play! Much like their variety in music, the band is also made up of a unique mix of ages. While there may be a generational gap between some of their band members, there’s no doubt that the shared love of listening to, recreating, and performing music helps keep them all close.

For a full list of events and times, please check out our website www.ferdinandheimatfest.com, or our Facebook page – Ferdinand Heimatfest.