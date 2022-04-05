Forest Service Will Begin Boat Ramp Repair

Starting Monday, April 4, the Forest Service will be improving and repairing the boat ramp at Springs Valley Lake, on the Hoosier National Forest south of French Lick in Orange County. The water level has been lowered to allow this work to be done. The new concrete will need a week to cure so all visitors are asked to refrain from driving or walking on the ramp until at least April 11. Visitors are also advised that the lake will require some time to refill from rainfall and that the ramp may not be fully functional for a few weeks, or longer. Contact the Tell City Ranger District office at 812-547-7051 for information.
